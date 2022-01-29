Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 29, 2022

Kriti Sanon is a fan of white outfits 

Heading 3

Neo-traditional Love

Kriti made a stunning case for a fusion look in her white phulkari outfit designed by Sukriti and Aakriti

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She looked graceful as ever in a white Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga replete with intricate gold work

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Graceful In White

Serving some aesthetic boho vibes in her favourite colour, Sanon looked pretty in a three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Bohemian Vibes

She made our hearts skip a beat as she donned a white anarkali set with an asymmetrical hemline and minimal gold prints

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Traditional Whites

Giving us a cue on how to slay in white, she paired her white jumpsuit with a sheer polka-dot top layered over it

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Avant-garde Style

She brought the right amount of drama to the floor in a ruffle white blouse and a mini sequined skirt

All That Glitters Is White

For a slightly formal airport look, the actress chose to dress up in a well-fitted chequered white pantsuit and white sneakers

Image: Pinkvilla

Quirky Stripes

She paired her skinny fit jeans with a full-sleeve white shirt and showed us how to keep things casual yet stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual With A Dash Of Sophistication

And her white tee and pink denim shorts combo is all things trendy!

Image: Pinkvilla

Too Cool To Miss

Showing us how to look ravishing in white, she styled her white flared jeans with a simple strapless white top

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Stop-And-Stare

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy giving bridal wear inspiration

 Click Here