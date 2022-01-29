Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 29, 2022
Kriti Sanon is a fan of white outfits
Heading 3
Neo-traditional Love
Kriti made a stunning case for a fusion look in her white phulkari outfit designed by Sukriti and Aakriti
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She looked graceful as ever in a white Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga replete with intricate gold work
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Graceful In White
Serving some aesthetic boho vibes in her favourite colour, Sanon looked pretty in a three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Bohemian Vibes
She made our hearts skip a beat as she donned a white anarkali set with an asymmetrical hemline and minimal gold prints
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Traditional Whites
Giving us a cue on how to slay in white, she paired her white jumpsuit with a sheer polka-dot top layered over it
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Avant-garde Style
She brought the right amount of drama to the floor in a ruffle white blouse and a mini sequined skirt
All That Glitters Is White
For a slightly formal airport look, the actress chose to dress up in a well-fitted chequered white pantsuit and white sneakers
Image: Pinkvilla
Quirky Stripes
She paired her skinny fit jeans with a full-sleeve white shirt and showed us how to keep things casual yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual With A Dash Of Sophistication
And her white tee and pink denim shorts combo is all things trendy!
Image: Pinkvilla
Too Cool To Miss
Showing us how to look ravishing in white, she styled her white flared jeans with a simple strapless white top
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Stop-And-Stare
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy giving bridal wear inspiration