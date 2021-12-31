FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 31, 2021
Kriti Sanon in glitzy outfits
Like a thousand splendid suns!
Looking like a modern-day princess, Kriti exudes charm in a yellow tulle gown featuring intricate floral embroidery done with gold sequins
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Prettiest in blush pink
In a blush pink mini dress with feathered detailings and elaborate sequin work, Kriti showed us how to look spiffy in seconds!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
A burst of neon
Neon and sequins make for a perfect OTT party-ready outfit and this mini number sported by the actress serves as proof
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Velvety sheen
Her velvet blue dress with a stylish one-shoulder design is a trendy pick for a cocktail
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Silver sparkles
Giving the formal blazer dress a twist, Kriti wore a sparkly silver blazer dress with a contrasting pink belt
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ruffle love
A ruffle dress with a lot of sparkles on it is what the Mimi actor swears by to look her playful yet stylish self!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Sequins for the win
She kept things simple yet jazzy in a blue buttoned shirt and a shimmery mini skirt
Image : Sukriti Grover instagram
Diva in a gown
And her black gown with multicoloured sequins on it is one of our favourite looks for a party night
Image : Sukriti Grover instagram
Sparkling in silver
For a fun and flirty look, she paired an asymmetric sequin skirt with a cropped white blouse and transparent heels
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Glittery black dress
A little black sparkly dress with padded shoulders is also her go-to choice when it comes to turn up the hotness quotient!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
