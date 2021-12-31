FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 31, 2021

Kriti Sanon in glitzy outfits 

Like a thousand splendid suns!

Looking like a modern-day princess, Kriti exudes charm in a yellow tulle gown featuring intricate floral embroidery done with gold sequins

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Prettiest in blush pink

In a blush pink mini dress with feathered detailings and elaborate sequin work, Kriti showed us how to look spiffy in seconds!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

A burst of neon

Neon and sequins make for a perfect OTT party-ready outfit and this mini number sported by the actress serves as proof

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Velvety sheen

Her velvet blue dress with a stylish one-shoulder design is a trendy pick for a cocktail

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Silver sparkles

Giving the formal blazer dress a twist, Kriti wore a sparkly silver blazer dress with a contrasting pink belt

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ruffle love

A ruffle dress with a lot of sparkles on it is what the Mimi actor swears by to look her playful yet stylish self!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Sequins for the win

She kept things simple yet jazzy in a blue buttoned shirt and a shimmery mini skirt

Image : Sukriti Grover instagram

Diva in a gown

And her black gown with multicoloured sequins on it is one of our favourite looks for a party night

Image : Sukriti Grover instagram

Sparkling in silver

For a fun and flirty look, she paired an asymmetric sequin skirt with a cropped white blouse and transparent heels

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Glittery black dress

A little black sparkly dress with padded shoulders is also her go-to choice when it comes to turn up the hotness quotient!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

