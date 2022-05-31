Heading 3
Kriti Sanon has an affinity for hoops
Joyce Joyson
MAY 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon likes to deftly combine glamour with style, that's what makes hoops her favourite, go-to pieces. Here, she wore gold-patterned hoop earrings with green accents
Pattern play
Image: Sukriti Grover / Prakrit Rai Instagram
The actress ups her ear game by going for big and bold golden hoops. Just the pieces that stand out!
Bold and beautiful
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Known for experimenting with her jewellery choices, the actress wore curvaceous designed golden hoops that came with a certain edginess
Chunky hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover InstagramPhoto: Tejas Nerurkar
The actress can most often be seen in metallic bold hoops, and it's certainly a mainstay in her bijoux box
metallic hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Don't these oversized, white pearl earrings look utterly adorable? These are by far our favourite
White pearl hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
These dainty silver hoop earrings complement her look pretty well
Small hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Adding drama to her look, the actress went for bronze-toned, double hoop earrings. These baubles reflect her distinct style
Double hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
She lets her jewels do the talking by donning silver statement layered patterned hoops
Layered hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bachchhan Paandey star brews drama in these black and bold, large hoop earrings
Black hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover / Shubham Sharma Intsagram
Lastly, she looks stunning in multicoloured stone-studded hoops styled with a pink sequin dress
Multi-hued hoops
