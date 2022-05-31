Heading 3

Kriti Sanon has an affinity for hoops

Joyce Joyson

MAY 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon likes to deftly combine glamour with style, that's what makes hoops her favourite, go-to pieces. Here, she wore gold-patterned hoop earrings with green accents

Pattern play

Image: Sukriti Grover / Prakrit Rai Instagram

The actress ups her ear game by going for big and bold golden hoops. Just the pieces that stand out!

Bold and beautiful

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Known for experimenting with her jewellery choices, the actress wore curvaceous designed golden hoops that came with a certain edginess

Chunky hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover InstagramPhoto: Tejas Nerurkar

The actress can most often be seen in metallic bold hoops, and it's certainly a mainstay in her bijoux box

metallic hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Don't these oversized, white pearl earrings look utterly adorable? These are by far our favourite

White pearl hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

These dainty silver hoop earrings complement her look pretty well

Small hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Adding drama to her look, the actress went for bronze-toned, double hoop earrings. These baubles reflect her distinct style

Double hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

She lets her jewels do the talking by donning silver statement layered patterned hoops

Layered hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bachchhan Paandey star brews drama in these black and bold, large hoop earrings

Black hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover / Shubham Sharma Intsagram

Lastly, she looks stunning in multicoloured stone-studded hoops styled with a pink sequin dress

Multi-hued hoops

