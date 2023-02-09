Kriti Sanon in blue outfits
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon turned up the heat in a bright blue bodycon dress featuring cut-outs and a thigh-high slit
Hotness Quotient
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She exudes major boss lady vibes in a striking blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti
Boss Lady
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She struck a perfect pose in a pastel blue bodycon number with ruched detail
Poser
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She set some trendy fashion goals in a blue co-ord set made of denim
Denim Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediyaa actress glammed things up in a sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra
Desi Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti dials up the drama in an electric blue body-hugging dress with a floor-grazing train at the back
Electric Blues
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her electrifying look in this blue dress with a thigh-high slit turn heads
Bold Blues
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks pretty adorable in this blue and white strapless dress
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon’s sparkly navy blue mini dress with layers of ruffle and a black waist belt is a perfect party-starter
Party Vibes
