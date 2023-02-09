Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in blue outfits 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon turned up the heat in a bright blue bodycon dress featuring cut-outs and a thigh-high slit

Hotness Quotient

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She exudes major boss lady vibes in a striking blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti

Boss Lady

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She struck a perfect pose in a pastel blue bodycon number with ruched detail

Poser

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She set some trendy fashion goals in a blue co-ord set made of denim

Denim Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediyaa actress glammed things up in a sheer blue saree by Manish Malhotra

Desi Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti dials up the drama in an electric blue body-hugging dress with a floor-grazing train at the back

Electric Blues

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her electrifying look in this blue dress with a thigh-high slit turn heads

Bold Blues

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks pretty adorable in this blue and white strapless dress

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon’s sparkly navy blue mini dress with layers of ruffle and a black waist belt is a perfect party-starter

Party Vibes

