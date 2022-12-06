Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in chic bodycon dresses

Sneha
 Hiro

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Black beauty

Kriti made heads turn in a black cutout dress styled with hoop earrings and a middle-parted ponytail

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a neon cutout body-hugging dress with stylish knee-high boots

Neon vibes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti stunned in a lime yellow mini dress that came with ruched detailing

Hello sunshine

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

In this one, Kriti wore an animal print blue outfit featuring a trail

Bluetiful

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked all things pretty in a one-shoulder pink ruched dress featuring ruffle detailing

Just pink it

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti dazzled in a shimmery dress and paired it with a matching belt

Shine on

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s wine-coloured strapless mini dress paired with tie-up heels is apt for a party

All things chic

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked breathtaking in an orange sequin body-hugging dress

Orange is the new black

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

In this one, the gorgeous actress opted for a pink outfit and she amped up her look with dramatic eye makeup

Pink love

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti wore a neon slip dress with an oversized jacket and matching tie-up heels

Trendy

