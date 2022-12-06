Kriti Sanon in chic bodycon dresses
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 6, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Black beauty
Kriti made heads turn in a black cutout dress styled with hoop earrings and a middle-parted ponytail
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a neon cutout body-hugging dress with stylish knee-high boots
Neon vibes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti stunned in a lime yellow mini dress that came with ruched detailing
Hello sunshine
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
In this one, Kriti wore an animal print blue outfit featuring a trail
Bluetiful
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked all things pretty in a one-shoulder pink ruched dress featuring ruffle detailing
Just pink it
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti dazzled in a shimmery dress and paired it with a matching belt
Shine on
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s wine-coloured strapless mini dress paired with tie-up heels is apt for a party
All things chic
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked breathtaking in an orange sequin body-hugging dress
Orange is the new black
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
In this one, the gorgeous actress opted for a pink outfit and she amped up her look with dramatic eye makeup
Pink love
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti wore a neon slip dress with an oversized jacket and matching tie-up heels
Trendy
