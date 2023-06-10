Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 10, 2023

Kriti Sanon in dazzling drapes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon painted a royal picture in this brunette-hued custom-made drape by Arpita Mehta

Royal Vibes


She looked ethereal in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice 

Ethereal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is the ultimate golden girl in a sparkling gold saree by Manish Malhotra 

Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Desi Glam

The Mimi actress exuded desi glam in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti looked superb in a shimmery orange saree and a satin orange blouse

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made a gorgeous case for sheer and feathered drapes by picking out a red Falguni Shane Peacock drape 

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

This white and sky-blue hand-painted saree with a sequin-crusted border looked flawless on her

White Delight 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked stunning in a sparkly midnight blue saree 

Radiant 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She brought the right amount of glamour in a pre-draped gold saree

Golden Hues

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made a striking style statement in this golden-brown saree

Glitzy 

