Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 10, 2023
Kriti Sanon in dazzling drapes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon painted a royal picture in this brunette-hued custom-made drape by Arpita Mehta
Royal Vibes
She looked ethereal in a vintage white saree and a pearl bodice
Ethereal
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is the ultimate golden girl in a sparkling gold saree by Manish Malhotra
Million Bucks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Desi Glam
The Mimi actress exuded desi glam in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked superb in a shimmery orange saree and a satin orange blouse
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a gorgeous case for sheer and feathered drapes by picking out a red Falguni Shane Peacock drape
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
This white and sky-blue hand-painted saree with a sequin-crusted border looked flawless on her
White Delight
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked stunning in a sparkly midnight blue saree
Radiant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought the right amount of glamour in a pre-draped gold saree
Golden Hues
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a striking style statement in this golden-brown saree
Glitzy
