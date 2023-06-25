pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 25, 2023
Kriti Sanon in ethnic pink outfits
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon radiated charm in a blush pink thread embroidery custom-made lehenga
Charming
She is a sight to behold in this peachy-pink lehenga by Anushree Reddy
Beauty
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She looked beautiful in a digital floral-print bright pink saree
Floral Love
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Glam Vibes
She looked stunning in an embellished Shivan and Narresh sharara set
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram
She exuded glam desi vibes in a gorgeous sharara
Desi Gal
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram
The Mimi actress redefined elegance in a fuchsia pink embellished lehenga
Elegant
Image: Anita Dongre’s Instagram
She served festive-style goals in a hot pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs
Festive Look
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
She gleamed in a pastel-pink Phulkari lehenga
Breezy
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
She aced a mix-and-match style in a pink lehenga and a black choli paired with a matching dupatta
Acing Trends
