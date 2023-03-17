Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in glitzy sarees 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 17, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress looked stunning in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads

Spectacular

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She looks like a million bucks in a sparkling gold Manish Malhotra drape

Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She oozed glam in a shimmery orange saree and a satin orange blouse

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She made a gorgeous case for sheer and feathered drapes by picking out a red Falguni Shane Peacock drape 

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked radiant in a sparkly midnight blue saree and a golden halter-neck blouse 

Radiant 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She brought the right amount of glitz and glamour in a pre-draped gold saree

Glitz & Glam

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in a white and sky-blue hand-painted saree with a sequin-crusted border

White Delight 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The actress looks party-ready in an all-black saree bedecked with sequins

Stunning 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She makes a striking case for dual-toned drapes in this golden-brown saree 

Falwless

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She dazzled in a glittery ivory saree and a racer-back halter-neck blouse 

Dazzler 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here