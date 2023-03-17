Kriti Sanon in glitzy sarees
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress looked stunning in a sheer white embellished saree bedecked with crystal beads
Spectacular
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks like a million bucks in a sparkling gold Manish Malhotra drape
Million Bucks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She oozed glam in a shimmery orange saree and a satin orange blouse
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a gorgeous case for sheer and feathered drapes by picking out a red Falguni Shane Peacock drape
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked radiant in a sparkly midnight blue saree and a golden halter-neck blouse
Radiant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought the right amount of glitz and glamour in a pre-draped gold saree
Glitz & Glam
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a white and sky-blue hand-painted saree with a sequin-crusted border
White Delight
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress looks party-ready in an all-black saree bedecked with sequins
Stunning
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes a striking case for dual-toned drapes in this golden-brown saree
Falwless
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She dazzled in a glittery ivory saree and a racer-back halter-neck blouse
Dazzler
