Kriti Sanon in gorgeous red outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

APRIL 17, 2023

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon dials up the drama in a sequinned red crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt

Jaw-dropping

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She painted the town red in a blazing red monochrome outfit from Maison Valentino 

Red Hot

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made heads turn as she stepped out in an embellished red co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani 

Glam Queen

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Stunner 

She left us gasping as she posed in a blood-red velvet gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon kept things bold and beautiful in an all-red cape-style jumpsuit 

Bright Hues

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress channelled her inner girl-next-door vibes in a red ruffle dress with black polka dots 

Chic 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti turned up the glam quotient in a dark red sequined mini dress

Sequins & Shine 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her strapless dress in a deep shade of red made a striking sartorial statement

Leather Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked flawless in a red draped skirt, a mirror-work bralette, and a floor-length shrug 

Traditional Look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She upped the ante in a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta and palazzo pants

Gorgeous

