Kriti Sanon in gorgeous red outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 17, 2023
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon dials up the drama in a sequinned red crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt
Jaw-dropping
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She painted the town red in a blazing red monochrome outfit from Maison Valentino
Red Hot
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made heads turn as she stepped out in an embellished red co-ord set by Ritika Mirchandani
Glam Queen
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Stunner
She left us gasping as she posed in a blood-red velvet gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon kept things bold and beautiful in an all-red cape-style jumpsuit
Bright Hues
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress channelled her inner girl-next-door vibes in a red ruffle dress with black polka dots
Chic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti turned up the glam quotient in a dark red sequined mini dress
Sequins & Shine
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her strapless dress in a deep shade of red made a striking sartorial statement
Leather Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked flawless in a red draped skirt, a mirror-work bralette, and a floor-length shrug
Traditional Look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She upped the ante in a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta and palazzo pants
Gorgeous
