Kriti Sanon in gorgeous sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 19, 2023
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kriti dazzled in a gold tulle saree and a gold corset top from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection
Dazzling
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kriti in a lilac saree featuring embroidery with floral patterns and a scalloped border is a heavenly sight
floral
Shraddha Kapoor’s snazziest looks
Divas rocking a monochrome saree
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She dazzled in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse
Vision in White
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She sizzled in a tangerine-hued sparkling saree and a plunging-neck satin orange blouse
Orange Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She added a contemporary touch with this abstract-print white saree and a strapless monochrome blouse
Contemporary Touch
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress put her gorgeous desi foot forward in a sheer Falguni Shane Peacock saree
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks effortlessly stylish in this floral-print saree by Astha Narang
Elegant
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned heads in this ivory saree with a golden floral border
Ivory Magic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked flawless in this feathery saree and a ravishing backless blouse
Ravishing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.