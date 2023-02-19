Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in gorgeous sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 19, 2023

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kriti dazzled in a gold tulle saree and a gold corset top from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection

Dazzling

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Kriti in a lilac saree featuring embroidery with floral patterns and a scalloped border is a heavenly sight 

floral 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She dazzled in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse

Vision in White

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She sizzled in a tangerine-hued sparkling saree and a plunging-neck satin orange blouse

Orange Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She added a contemporary touch with this abstract-print white saree and a strapless monochrome blouse

Contemporary Touch

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress put her gorgeous desi foot forward in a sheer Falguni Shane Peacock saree

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks effortlessly stylish in this floral-print saree by Astha Narang

Elegant 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turned heads in this ivory saree with a golden floral border

Ivory Magic 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked flawless in this feathery saree and a ravishing backless blouse

Ravishing 

