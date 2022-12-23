Kriti Sanon in
head-to-toe white outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022, the diva was decked up in an envy-inducing cut-out white gown by Surya Sarkar
Diva Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Making the perfect case for all-white ethnic outfits, she dazzled in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse
Dazzling In White
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
And for another all-white desi look, she wore a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by the duo Shivan and Narresh
Desi Kudi
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her trendy style in a white vegan leather skirt and a full-sleeve shirt with a corset is on point!
Keeping It Trendy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Slayer
She played up her favourite colour again in the form of a plain white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She keeps things snazzy in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious
Snazzy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She wore an all-white three-piece layered cotton outfit by Rahul Mishra that is perfect for a Sunday brunch
Breezy White
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Jazzy and party-ready, her ruffle white crop top and a sparkly mini skirt are perfect for a night out
Ready To Party
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress served some unconventional style goals in a pair of white harem pants and a matching elbow-length shirt
Eccentric Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks elegant in a lovely white anarkali suit by Sukriti and Aakriti
Elegant
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.