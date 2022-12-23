Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in
head-to-toe white outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022, the diva was decked up in an envy-inducing cut-out white gown by Surya Sarkar

Diva Vibes 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Making the perfect case for all-white ethnic outfits, she dazzled in a semi-sheer lacey white saree and a monochrome white blouse

Dazzling In White

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

And for another all-white desi look, she wore a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by the duo Shivan and Narresh

Desi Kudi 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Her trendy style in a white vegan leather skirt and a full-sleeve shirt with a corset is on point!

Keeping It Trendy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Slayer

She played up her favourite colour again in the form of a plain white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She keeps things snazzy in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious

Snazzy 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She wore an all-white three-piece layered cotton outfit by Rahul Mishra that is perfect for a Sunday brunch

Breezy White

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Jazzy and party-ready, her ruffle white crop top and a sparkly mini skirt are perfect for a night out

Ready To Party

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress served some unconventional style goals in a pair of white harem pants and a matching elbow-length shirt

Eccentric Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She looks elegant in a lovely white anarkali suit by Sukriti and Aakriti

Elegant 

