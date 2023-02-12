Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in hot red outfits

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 12, 2023

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

In this red gown, she looks no less than a diva 

Ravishing in red 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 


She is painting the town red with her 'red' wardrobe 

Painting the town red 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

If anyone knows how to slay in a right way, it's Kriti 

What a Slayer 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She turned several heads with this sequin dress 

Left us on 'red'

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti looked radiant in this polka-dotted dress

Polka-dotted dress

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

She wore this red jumpsuit and looked enchanting 

Red-y in red 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

The ever-so gorgeous Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in this red saree

Saree Saga 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

This ensemble is perfect for a cocktail party

Red with a pop of pink 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She wore this oversized red sweater for her day out in London 

Sweater weather 

