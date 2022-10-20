Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in mini dresses

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Mimi actress flaunted her chiseled collar bone in a stunning yellow mini dress with full sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline.

Yellow dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress rocked a beautiful navy blue dress with leopard prints and puffed shoulders, from the collection of L A I T H M A A L O U F.

Leopard prints 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress looked stunning wearing a stunning pink one-shoulder dress with ruffles from the House of Amen line.

Pink candy

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress looked absolutely irresistible and exuded glamour wearing a maroon sequin dress from the collection of Surya Sarkar.

Star dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress sported a classy and formal look wearing a gorgeous blazer dress in pink with a waist belt for that snatched look.

Only formals

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She looked pretty and gorgeous wearing a white balloon sleeve dress which she paired up with a white waist corset.

Corset dress

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She looked stunning wearing a dark red ruched leather dress with corset designs on the top, from the collection of Oh Polly.

Velveteen red

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress looked stunning in an amazing bright glitter orange dress with ruched details from the Alina Anwar Couture line.

Orange is the new black 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon is a trendsetter for sure, looking like an absolute diva in an olive green dress with a cropped blazer and some stilettos.

Olive you

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress wore a beautiful multicolored dress with a sweetheart neckline and some frills all over the dress looking like a piece of art.

Frill all over

