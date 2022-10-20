pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 20, 2022
FASHION
Kriti Sanon in mini dresses
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Mimi actress flaunted her chiseled collar bone in a stunning yellow mini dress with full sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress rocked a beautiful navy blue dress with leopard prints and puffed shoulders, from the collection of L A I T H M A A L O U F.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress looked stunning wearing a stunning pink one-shoulder dress with ruffles from the House of Amen line.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress looked absolutely irresistible and exuded glamour wearing a maroon sequin dress from the collection of Surya Sarkar.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress sported a classy and formal look wearing a gorgeous blazer dress in pink with a waist belt for that snatched look.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looked pretty and gorgeous wearing a white balloon sleeve dress which she paired up with a white waist corset.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looked stunning wearing a dark red ruched leather dress with corset designs on the top, from the collection of Oh Polly.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress looked stunning in an amazing bright glitter orange dress with ruched details from the Alina Anwar Couture line.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon is a trendsetter for sure, looking like an absolute diva in an olive green dress with a cropped blazer and some stilettos.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress wore a beautiful multicolored dress with a sweetheart neckline and some frills all over the dress looking like a piece of art.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.