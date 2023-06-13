Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 13, 2023

Kriti Sanon in shades of black 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon brought some unmatched glam to the table in a tailored black three-piece outfit

Stunning


She stepped out in a statement-making embellished gown and made our jaws drop

Ravishing

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She took things up a notch in a semi-sheer all-black ensemble

Diva

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Glam Vibes

She kept things utterly glamorous in a black Gaurav Gupta outfit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Luka Chuppi actress turned heads in a ruffle black dress with a thigh-high slit

Turning Heads

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti looked drop-dead gorgeous in a slinky black leather dress 

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She kept things modish in a black skin-tight midi dress

Ace Of Spades

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a monochrome black number 

Snazzy Girl 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

This head-to-toe black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra looked fabulous on her

Desi Kudi 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a black Anarkali with a long black coat and black boots

Acing Trends

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here