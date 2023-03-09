Kriti Sanon in shades of green
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 09, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress rolled out major spring-summer outfit inspiration in a pastel green ruched midi dress
Soothing Hues
Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked chic and snazzy in a monochrome green co-ord set featuring high-waisted flared pants and a crop top
Chic Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She keeps it stylish in a ribbed mini green dress and an abstract-print green and black long blazer
Snazzy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti channels her inner boss lady in a soothing mint-green blazer and pants set
Boss Babe
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks lovely in a dark green strapless dress with cut-out details
Stunner
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is nothing short of an enchantress in this bottle-green Anarkali suit
Royalty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress made a striking case for green and florals in this breezy drape by Anita Dongre
Floral Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She keeps it cool and casual in a comfy green athleisure co-ord set
Cool Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought some sparkle and glam in a stunning green bodycon dress
Sparkles For The Win
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned heads in a one-shoulder ruched green dress
Flawless
