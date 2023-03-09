Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in shades of green 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 09, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress rolled out major spring-summer outfit inspiration in a pastel green ruched midi dress

Soothing Hues

Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked chic and snazzy in a monochrome green co-ord set featuring high-waisted flared pants and a crop top

Chic Girl

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She keeps it stylish in a ribbed mini green dress and an abstract-print green and black long blazer

Snazzy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti channels her inner boss lady in a soothing mint-green blazer and pants set

Boss Babe

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks lovely in a dark green strapless dress with cut-out details

Stunner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is nothing short of an enchantress in this bottle-green Anarkali suit

Royalty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress made a striking case for green and florals in this breezy drape by Anita Dongre

Floral Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She keeps it cool and casual in a comfy green athleisure co-ord set

Cool Girl

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She brought some sparkle and glam in a stunning green bodycon dress

Sparkles For The Win

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She turned heads in a one-shoulder ruched green dress

Flawless

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here