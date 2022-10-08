Kriti Sanon
IN SHADES OF RED
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The 32-year-old actress set our screens ablaze with her scorching hot look in a ravishing blood-red gown from the label Lia Stublla
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made heads turn as she stepped out in a not-so-basic red sharara set from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought the right amount of glamour and shine in a dark red sequined mini dress
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti’s strapless dress in a deep shade of red was enough to make a statement!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress nailed a gorgeous red look featuring a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta and palazzo pants
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For a pretty girl-next-door look, she was decked up in a ruffled red midi dress featuring black polka dots all over
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked like a patakha in this fiery red Anita Dongre saree, which featured intricate hand-painted florals and intricate embroidery
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her bright red Arpita Mehta outfit featuring a red draped skirt, a mirror-work bralette, and a floor-length shrug served as a fusion look inspiration
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She went all-out in a statement-making scarlet red rose print lehenga that came with a strappy blouse and a sheer red cover-up
Image: Pinkvilla
For an outdoor look, she chose to keep things simple in a long red dress with a belt tied around the waist, and a matching shrug
