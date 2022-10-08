Heading 3

Kriti Sanon

IN SHADES OF RED

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The 32-year-old actress set our screens ablaze with her scorching hot look in a ravishing blood-red gown from the label Lia Stublla

Red Romance 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made heads turn as she stepped out in a not-so-basic red sharara set from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani

Ravishing Much

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She brought the right amount of glamour and shine in a dark red sequined mini dress

Sequins & Shine 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti’s strapless dress in a deep shade of red was enough to make a statement! 

Leather Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress nailed a gorgeous red look featuring a red georgette asymmetric peplum kurta and palazzo pants

Gorgeous In Red

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For a pretty girl-next-door look, she was decked up in a ruffled red midi dress featuring black polka dots all over

Chic Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked like a patakha in this fiery red Anita Dongre saree, which featured intricate hand-painted florals and intricate embroidery

Saree Not Sorry 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her bright red Arpita Mehta outfit featuring a red draped skirt, a mirror-work bralette, and a floor-length shrug served as a fusion look inspiration

Traditional With A Twist 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She went all-out in a statement-making scarlet red rose print lehenga that came with a strappy blouse and a sheer red cover-up

Scarlet Love 

Image: Pinkvilla

For an outdoor look, she chose to keep things simple in a long red dress with a belt tied around the waist, and a matching shrug

Simple Style

