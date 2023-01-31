Kriti Sanon
In sparkly outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 31, 2023
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Doused in sequins, this short pink dress with power shoulders looks flawless on Kriti Sanon
Pretty In Pink
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She is the sexiest desi kudi in town in her tangerine sequinned saree and a satin plunging-neck blouse
Tangerine Love
Ananya Panday in crop tops
Suhana Khan's date night looks
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes another strong case for sparkly six yards in this mid-night sequinned number
Sparkly Drapes
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Shehzada actress is a sight to behold in this shimmery golden saree by Falguni Shane Peacock
Golden Girl
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She was decked up in a high-waisted skirt embellished with crystal beads and a strappy bralette-style blouse for a wedding
Festive Style Goals
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She brought her glam game to the table in a sparkly short dress in a gorgeous shade of red
Red Romance
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this baby pink mini dress full of sparkles and feathery details
Exuding Glamour
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked pretty hot and tempting in a pink gown embellished with sequins all over
Stunner
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She turned heads as she posed in a purple cocktail gown adorned with beads, sequins, and crystals
Ravishing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.