Kriti Sanon in sparkly outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 03, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a sparkling black stardust Shantnu & Nikhil couture

Dazzling

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made another striking style statement in a sequinned black sculpted crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt

Lady In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Party-ready

She upped the glam quotient in a short sparkly red dress

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

This sequinned pink dress with a criss-cross neckline looked ravishing on her

Prettiest In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Heropanti actress turned heads in a vibrant sparkly orange dress

Shimmer & Dazzle

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked like a patakha in a strappy blouse and an embellished lehenga

Gorgeous Gal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked splendid in a sheer feathered drape by Falguni Shane Peacock

Spectacular

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked like a million bucks in this sparkling gold Manish Malhotra saree

Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She upped the desi style quotient in a heavily embellished red sharara with a cape

Ravishing

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked jaw-dropping in a pastel sharara by Tarun Tahiliani

Wedding Guest Style

