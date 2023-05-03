Kriti Sanon in sparkly outfits
MAY 03, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a sparkling black stardust Shantnu & Nikhil couture
Dazzling
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made another striking style statement in a sequinned black sculpted crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt
Lady In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Party-ready
She upped the glam quotient in a short sparkly red dress
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
This sequinned pink dress with a criss-cross neckline looked ravishing on her
Prettiest In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Heropanti actress turned heads in a vibrant sparkly orange dress
Shimmer & Dazzle
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked like a patakha in a strappy blouse and an embellished lehenga
Gorgeous Gal
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked splendid in a sheer feathered drape by Falguni Shane Peacock
Spectacular
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked like a million bucks in this sparkling gold Manish Malhotra saree
Million Bucks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She upped the desi style quotient in a heavily embellished red sharara with a cape
Ravishing
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked jaw-dropping in a pastel sharara by Tarun Tahiliani
Wedding Guest Style
