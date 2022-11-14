Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in stylish co-ord sets 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti nailed the laid-back co-ord look in a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers in shades of black and white. 

Fashionably Checkmate

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Denim style season never goes out of style and the Mimi actress showed us how to rock the chicest brunch look in this snazzy coordinated set

Denim On Denim 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Making a strong case for punk rock attire, she sported an all-black outfit featuring a strapless leather corset top and matching tight leather pants.

Punk Styke

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She ensured her style was simple and comfy in a pair of green sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. 

Go Green

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She won us over with her chocolate brown combo that consisted of a Polite Society blazer, Deme Love's corset top, and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. 

Brown Is Not Boring 

Image: Pinkvilla

The 31-year-old picked out a fun co-ord set in the form of a three-piece set which consisted of a crop top, high-waist skirt, and a shacket. 

Colours Of Candies 

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

The starlet chose to keep her look utterly sophisticated and chic in a brown blazer, a V-neck brown top, and straight-fit trousers that matched her well.

Brown pantsuit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Taking the denim route yet again, she rocked a body-fit mini skirt and a matching blouse with cold shoulders and a cut-out at the back. 

Denim skirt and top 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She oozed sensuous vibes in a shiny brown co-ord set that came with a ruched skirt and an open-button blouse that gave a peek into her printed bralette.

Brown Deme Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For the promo of a movie, she was decked up in a blue wrap skirt and a matching jacket to go with her black sports bra. 

Sporty Touch

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked vibrant in a bright yellow skirt and blazer set with a black bralette that shared a peek at her midriff. 

Pop Of Yellow

