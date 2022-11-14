Kriti Sanon in stylish co-ord sets
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti nailed the laid-back co-ord look in a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers in shades of black and white.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Denim style season never goes out of style and the Mimi actress showed us how to rock the chicest brunch look in this snazzy coordinated set
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Making a strong case for punk rock attire, she sported an all-black outfit featuring a strapless leather corset top and matching tight leather pants.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She ensured her style was simple and comfy in a pair of green sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She won us over with her chocolate brown combo that consisted of a Polite Society blazer, Deme Love's corset top, and a matching high-waisted mini skirt.
Image: Pinkvilla
The 31-year-old picked out a fun co-ord set in the form of a three-piece set which consisted of a crop top, high-waist skirt, and a shacket.
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
The starlet chose to keep her look utterly sophisticated and chic in a brown blazer, a V-neck brown top, and straight-fit trousers that matched her well.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Taking the denim route yet again, she rocked a body-fit mini skirt and a matching blouse with cold shoulders and a cut-out at the back.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She oozed sensuous vibes in a shiny brown co-ord set that came with a ruched skirt and an open-button blouse that gave a peek into her printed bralette.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For the promo of a movie, she was decked up in a blue wrap skirt and a matching jacket to go with her black sports bra.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked vibrant in a bright yellow skirt and blazer set with a black bralette that shared a peek at her midriff.
