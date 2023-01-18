Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in thigh-high slit dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 18, 2023

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

The Bhediyaa actress sets the temperature soaring in a short black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit

Babe In Black

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this all-white gown with a raunchy slit across the thigh

Drop-dead Gorgeous

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

She poses in a pink midi dress with a thigh-high slit and leaves jaws dropped

What A Poser

Source: Kriti Sanon instagram 

She looked every bit ravishing in a strappy printed dress with a slit running across her thigh. 

Too Hot To Handle 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

The Mimi actress set our hearts racing as she posed in a hot pink gown that entailed a thigh-high slit. 

Stop & Stare Yellow Haze

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

For another ravishing look, she donned a body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette with a thigh-high slit.

Ravishing As Always 

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

She kept things bold and beautiful in a purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Bold & Beautiful Glam

Source: Pinkvilla

This maroon flowy dress with a thigh-slit added drama to her otherwise simple look. 

Simple Yet Stylish 

Source: Sukriti Grover instagram 

For an event, she was decked up in a metallic gold gown that entailed a sexy slit across her thigh. 

Golden Girl 

