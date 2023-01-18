Kriti Sanon in thigh-high slit dresses
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Bhediyaa actress sets the temperature soaring in a short black dress with a sexy thigh-high slit
Babe In Black
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this all-white gown with a raunchy slit across the thigh
Drop-dead Gorgeous
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
She poses in a pink midi dress with a thigh-high slit and leaves jaws dropped
What A Poser
Source: Kriti Sanon instagram
She looked every bit ravishing in a strappy printed dress with a slit running across her thigh.
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress set our hearts racing as she posed in a hot pink gown that entailed a thigh-high slit.
Stop & Stare Yellow Haze
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
For another ravishing look, she donned a body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette with a thigh-high slit.
Ravishing As Always
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
She kept things bold and beautiful in a purple gown with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit.
Bold & Beautiful Glam
Source: Pinkvilla
This maroon flowy dress with a thigh-slit added drama to her otherwise simple look.
Simple Yet Stylish
Source: Sukriti Grover instagram
For an event, she was decked up in a metallic gold gown that entailed a sexy slit across her thigh.
Golden Girl
