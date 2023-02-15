Kriti Sanon in voguish dresses
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress dials up the drama in a sensuous black dress with a thigh-high slit
Lady In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon turned up the heat in a bright blue cut-out dress
Ravishing
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress exudes chic vibes in a leather embossed midi dress from Ambika Lal
Chic Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She dons a mini body-hugging dress from Alexandre Vauthier to ace a ravishing look
Hotness Alert
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti is a sight to behold in this bubblegum pink dress with a one-shoulder ruched detail
Pretty In Pink
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this cut-out neon dress
Neon Magic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes a lovely case for florals in this flared midi dress with a bloomed 3D applique
Floral Dream
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her ruched green one-shoulder midi dress is a head-turner
Natty Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She slays this all-brown look by opting for a short wrap dress
Brown Love
