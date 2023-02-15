Heading 3

Kriti Sanon in voguish dresses

FEB 15, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress dials up the drama in a sensuous black dress with a thigh-high slit

Lady In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon turned up the heat in a bright blue cut-out dress

Ravishing

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress exudes chic vibes in a leather embossed midi dress from Ambika Lal

Chic Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She dons a mini body-hugging dress from Alexandre Vauthier to ace a ravishing look

Hotness Alert 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti is a sight to behold in this bubblegum pink dress with a one-shoulder ruched detail

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this cut-out neon dress 

Neon Magic

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She makes a lovely case for florals in this flared midi dress with a bloomed 3D applique

Floral Dream

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her ruched green one-shoulder midi dress is a head-turner

Natty Girl 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She slays this all-brown look by opting for a short wrap dress 

Brown Love

