Heading 3

Kriti Sanon-inspired brunch looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon in a checkered midi dress and black heels shows us how to ace a snazzy brunch look

Checks For The Win

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For a quick work-brunch meeting, her snazzy mint green pantsuit is the ideal pick

Acing Trends

10 celeb-inspired outfits you must try

Madhuri Dixit in gorgeous sarees

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her floral-print midi dress with a 3D applique serves as a breezy brunch outfit

Floral Magic

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Chic and sexy, Sanon’s baby pink jumpsuit can help you ace an outdoor brunch date in style

Turning Heads

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress makes a snazzy case for black outfits by picking out this ruched bodycon dress

Trendy 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Trendy and classy, this sage green dress that Kriti wore with statement heels is bound to make heads turn

On Fleek

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked fabulous in a black and white striped co-ord that is perfect for a brunch date

Fabulous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti amped things up in an all-denim outfit and showed us how to keep it all fashionable

Denim Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

We love her chic look in this peach-hued outfit

Chic

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here