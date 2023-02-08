Kriti Sanon-inspired brunch looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 08, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon in a checkered midi dress and black heels shows us how to ace a snazzy brunch look
Checks For The Win
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For a quick work-brunch meeting, her snazzy mint green pantsuit is the ideal pick
Acing Trends
10 celeb-inspired outfits you must try
Madhuri Dixit in gorgeous sarees
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her floral-print midi dress with a 3D applique serves as a breezy brunch outfit
Floral Magic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Chic and sexy, Sanon’s baby pink jumpsuit can help you ace an outdoor brunch date in style
Turning Heads
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress makes a snazzy case for black outfits by picking out this ruched bodycon dress
Trendy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Trendy and classy, this sage green dress that Kriti wore with statement heels is bound to make heads turn
On Fleek
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked fabulous in a black and white striped co-ord that is perfect for a brunch date
Fabulous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti amped things up in an all-denim outfit and showed us how to keep it all fashionable
Denim Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We love her chic look in this peach-hued outfit
Chic
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.