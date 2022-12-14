Heading 3

Kriti Sanon
inspired dresses 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Pastel pinks

The Bhediya actress flauned her tall and toned figure in a gorgeous pastel pink dress with a corset bodice with a zipper from the collection of Self Cntrd

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a hot pink ensemble adorned with golden embellishments and a strappy cross-over neckline, which she paired with pink stilettos

Dazzling hot

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She radiated confidence and power in a beige checkered vest, shorts that coordinated perfectly, and a blazer to finish the ensemble

Boss babe 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She pulled off a stylish summer look with the July Issue collection, pairing a black and white striped crop top with a skirt and shirt

Striping a pose

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She put together a stunning ensemble with a black cut-out midi dress by Vesper and black Louboutin heels, making her look an absolute diva

All black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her Massimo Dutti blue pantsuit was a showstopper - it hugged her figure at all the right places and made her look absolutely stunning!

Suiting up

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress sparkled in a stunning copper-orange satin dress, with a daring thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs and glimmering silver heels

Orange rush

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress's chrome ensemble had us all in awe! She definitely slayed the red carpet wearing a high-neck dress matched with a chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal

Chromance 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She mesmerized everyone with her stunning look - a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice, finished with gold hoop earrings and a sleek ponytail

Serene green

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked fabulous

Feather weather

