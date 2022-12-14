Kriti Sanon
inspired dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Pastel pinks
The Bhediya actress flauned her tall and toned figure in a gorgeous pastel pink dress with a corset bodice with a zipper from the collection of Self Cntrd
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a hot pink ensemble adorned with golden embellishments and a strappy cross-over neckline, which she paired with pink stilettos
Dazzling hot
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She radiated confidence and power in a beige checkered vest, shorts that coordinated perfectly, and a blazer to finish the ensemble
Boss babe
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She pulled off a stylish summer look with the July Issue collection, pairing a black and white striped crop top with a skirt and shirt
Striping a pose
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She put together a stunning ensemble with a black cut-out midi dress by Vesper and black Louboutin heels, making her look an absolute diva
All black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her Massimo Dutti blue pantsuit was a showstopper - it hugged her figure at all the right places and made her look absolutely stunning!
Suiting up
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress sparkled in a stunning copper-orange satin dress, with a daring thigh-high slit that accentuated her toned legs and glimmering silver heels
Orange rush
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress's chrome ensemble had us all in awe! She definitely slayed the red carpet wearing a high-neck dress matched with a chrome jacket by Kanika Goyal
Chromance
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She mesmerized everyone with her stunning look - a green strapless dress with a cut-out design on the bodice, finished with gold hoop earrings and a sleek ponytail
Serene green
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
In a Nadime Merabi pastel pink jumpsuit with feather detailing on the shoulders, Kriti looked fabulous
Feather weather
