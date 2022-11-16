Kriti Sanon-inspired
Eye makeup
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti opted for dewy eye makeup with a yellow bodycon outfit.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti decided to match her eye makeup with her outfit. Her eyes looked stunning as she wore a royal blue kajal.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti donned a beautiful black lehenga and let her heavily kohled eyes do the talking.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress rocked a pink sharara outfit and rounded off her eyes with metallic pink eye shadow.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti aced the pink eyes yet again with a sequin pink gown.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
In this one, Kriti nailed the smokey eye effect like a diva!
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s orange eye makeup styled with a matching sequin outfit is totally a stunner.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti wore a netted blue saree and rounded off with icy blue eye makeup with a dash of shimmer.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
We totally love Kriti’s blue and purple-shaded eye makeup.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s eye makeup in this one is all things chic. She wore blue eye shadow and chose to go for pink for the waterline.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.