Kriti Sanon-inspired
 Eye makeup

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 16, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti opted for dewy eye makeup with a yellow bodycon outfit. 

Keep it subtle 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti decided to match her eye makeup with her outfit. Her eyes looked stunning as she wore a royal blue kajal.

Go blue

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti donned a beautiful black lehenga and let her heavily kohled eyes do the talking.

Black love

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

The actress rocked a pink sharara outfit and rounded off her eyes with metallic pink eye shadow.

Pretty in pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti aced the pink eyes yet again with a sequin pink gown. 

Pink affair

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

In this one, Kriti nailed the smokey eye effect like a diva!

Mesmerising beauty

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti’s orange eye makeup styled with a matching sequin outfit is totally a stunner. 

Orange is the new black

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti wore a netted blue saree and rounded off with icy blue eye makeup with a dash of shimmer. 

Icy blue

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

We totally love Kriti’s blue and purple-shaded eye makeup. 

All things colourful 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti’s eye makeup in this one is all things chic. She wore blue eye shadow and chose to go for pink for the waterline. 

Mermaid vibes

