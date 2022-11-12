Kriti Sanon-
inspired hairstyles
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked like a breath of fresh air in this aqua-blue saree. She chose to go with middle-parted open tresses.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a black embellished saree with a choker necklace and poker-straight hair.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti donned a pink floral lehenga and styled it with a middle-parted messy bun.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti sported a one-shoulder pink dress that came with ruffle detailing. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted clean ponytail.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti wore a traditional outfit with a minimalistic maang tika. For the hairdo, she decided to go for soft waves ponytail.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
In this one, the actress looked all things chic as she sported a half up half down hairdo.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti dished out major retro vibes as she wore a floral saree and tied up her hair in a bun adorned with red roses.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
When Kriti chopped her hair and made it look all short and sweet.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The actress rocked a pink gown featuring tassel detailing with a clean high bun.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti wore a rani pink Anarkali outfit. She completed her look with a low bun featuring pleat detailing.
