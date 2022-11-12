Heading 3

Kriti Sanon-
inspired hairstyles

Nov 12, 2022

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked like a breath of fresh air in this aqua-blue saree. She chose to go with middle-parted open tresses. 

Bluetiful

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a black embellished saree with a choker necklace and poker-straight hair. 

Black beauty

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti donned a pink floral lehenga and styled it with a middle-parted messy bun. 

Pretty in pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti sported a one-shoulder pink dress that came with ruffle detailing. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted clean ponytail. 

Pink love

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti wore a traditional outfit with a minimalistic maang tika. For the hairdo, she decided to go for soft waves ponytail. 

Flawless

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

In this one, the actress looked all things chic as she sported a half up half down hairdo. 

Chic and trendy

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti dished out major retro vibes as she wore a floral saree and tied up her hair in a bun adorned with red roses.

Go desi

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

When Kriti chopped her hair and made it look all short and sweet.

Short and sweet

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The actress rocked a pink gown featuring tassel detailing with a clean high bun. 

Elegant beauty

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti wore a rani pink Anarkali outfit. She completed her look with a low bun featuring pleat detailing. 

Just pink it

