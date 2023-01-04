Kriti Sanon is
A bombshell in black
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this slinky black leather dress from the label FROW
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She makes a gorgeous case for black and cut-out outfits in this skin-tight midi dress
Ace Of Spades
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She shows off her gorgeous curves in a monochrome black dress that hugs her in all the right places
Snazzy Girl
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She manages to up the ante yet again in an all-black cut-out ensemble tailor-made for a diva like her!
Bombshell
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon serves a chic lesson in colour blocking by opting for a sleek black jumpsuit with a dramatic white cape attached to the neckline
B&W Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She exuded rockstar vibes in her all-black leather outfit from the label I AM GIA
Rock Chic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her head-to-toe black look in a semi-sheer black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra serves desi fashion goals
Desi Kudi
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She raised the temperature in a pair of black flared pants and a black and white bralette-inspired top
Ravishing Much
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She kept things formal yet playful in a pair of black high-waisted belted pants and a body-fitting one-shoulder black top
Woman In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She added a twist to her ethnic black look by wearing her Anarkali with a long black coat and black boots
Acing Trends
