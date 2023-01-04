Heading 3

Kriti Sanon is
 A bombshell in black

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Bhediya actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this slinky black leather dress from the label FROW

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She makes a gorgeous case for black and cut-out outfits in this skin-tight midi dress

Ace Of Spades

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She shows off her gorgeous curves in a monochrome black dress that hugs her in all the right places

Snazzy Girl 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She manages to up the ante yet again in an all-black cut-out ensemble tailor-made for a diva like her! 

Bombshell 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon serves a chic lesson in colour blocking by opting for a sleek black jumpsuit with a dramatic white cape attached to the neckline

B&W Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She exuded rockstar vibes in her all-black leather outfit from the label I AM GIA

Rock Chic

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Her head-to-toe black look in a semi-sheer black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra serves desi fashion goals

Desi Kudi 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She raised the temperature in a pair of black flared pants and a black and white bralette-inspired top

Ravishing Much

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She kept things formal yet playful in a pair of black high-waisted belted pants and a body-fitting one-shoulder black top

Woman In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She added a twist to her ethnic black look by wearing her Anarkali with a long black coat and black boots

Acing Trends

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here