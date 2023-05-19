pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 19, 2023
Kriti Sanon is a desi kudi in lehengas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked summer-ready in a pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga
Pretty In Pastels
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She served wedding-guest style goals in a monotone Shivan & Narresh lehenga
Pristine In White
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Floral Love
The Bachchhan Pandey actress looked stunning in a floral lehenga
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked ravishing in a strappy blouse and an embellished lehenga skirt
Woman In Black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She made a striking style statement in a heavily embellished chikankari lehenga
Pretty
Image: Pinkvilla
Her beige lehenga with intricate embellishments and floral motifs is on point
Million Bucks
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked resplendent in a stunning white and gold lehenga
Resplendent
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked flawless in a hot pink lehenga
Style Goals
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned black lehenga
Gorgeous
This sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar looks perfect on her
Sparkles
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.