Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 19, 2023

Kriti Sanon is a desi kudi in lehengas

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked summer-ready in a pastel-hued Phulkari lehenga

Pretty In Pastels

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She served wedding-guest style goals in a monotone Shivan & Narresh lehenga

Pristine In White

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Floral Love

The Bachchhan Pandey actress looked stunning in a floral lehenga

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked ravishing in a strappy blouse and an embellished lehenga skirt

Woman In Black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She made a striking style statement in a heavily embellished chikankari lehenga

Pretty

Image: Pinkvilla

Her beige lehenga with intricate embellishments and floral motifs is on point

Million Bucks

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked resplendent in a stunning white and gold lehenga

Resplendent

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked flawless in a hot pink lehenga

Style Goals

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a heavily sequinned black lehenga

Gorgeous

This sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar looks perfect on her

Sparkles

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

