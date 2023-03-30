Kriti Sanon is a diva in white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
mar 30, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details
Stunner
She is a garden of dreams in this fit-and-flare white dress adorned with floral prints in different shades
Delightful
Oomph Factor
She oozed oomph in a ravishing white cut-out ensemble by Surya Sarkar
The Bedhiya actress looks picture-perfect in a semi-sheer white saree and a matching white blous
Dreamy In A Drape
Kriti aces a fusion look in this white phulkari outfit by Sukriti and Aakriti
Fusion Style
She took the all-white desi route in a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by Shivan and Narresh
Gorgeous
She kept things chic and snazzy in a plain white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline
Chic Gal
Her trendy style in a white leather skirt and a full-sleeve shirt with a corset is flawless
Trend Alert
She looked radiant in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious
Snazzy
She exudes boho vibes in a pristine white three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra
Boho Vibes
