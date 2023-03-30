Heading 3

Kriti Sanon is a diva in white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 30, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details

Stunner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She is a garden of dreams in this fit-and-flare white dress adorned with floral prints in different shades

Delightful

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Oomph Factor

She oozed oomph in a ravishing white cut-out ensemble by Surya Sarkar

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

 The Bedhiya actress looks picture-perfect in a semi-sheer white saree and a matching white blous

Dreamy In A Drape

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti aces a fusion look in this white phulkari outfit by Sukriti and Aakriti

Fusion Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She took the all-white desi route in a gorgeous white embroidered lehenga by Shivan and Narresh

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She kept things chic and snazzy in a plain white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Chic Gal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Her trendy style in a white leather skirt and a full-sleeve shirt with a corset is flawless

Trend Alert

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked radiant in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious

Snazzy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She exudes boho vibes in a pristine white three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra

Boho Vibes

