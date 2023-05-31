Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 31, 2023

Kriti Sanon is a
spectacle in white

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon looked spectacular in a vintage white Manish Malhotra saree and a pearl bodice

Spectacular

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked resplendent in a semi-sheer white saree and a matching white blouse

Dreamy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She took the all-white desi route in a
gorgeous white Shivan and Narresh lehenga

Gorgeous

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bedhiya actress aced a fusion look in a white phulkari outfit

Fusion Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti looked stunning in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details

Stunner

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She kept things ultra-chic in a white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Chic Mode

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

This white leather skirt paired with a full-sleeve shirt and a corset looked flawless on her

Trendy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked modish in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious

Snazzy

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She exudes boho vibes in a beautiful three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra

Boho Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked smoking hot in a white cut-out ensemble

Hotness Alert

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here