pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Kriti Sanon is a
spectacle in white
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked spectacular in a vintage white Manish Malhotra saree and a pearl bodice
Spectacular
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked resplendent in a semi-sheer white saree and a matching white blouse
Dreamy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She took the all-white desi route in a
gorgeous white Shivan and Narresh lehenga
Gorgeous
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bedhiya actress aced a fusion look in a white phulkari outfit
Fusion Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti looked stunning in a strappy white midi dress with ruffle details
Stunner
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She kept things ultra-chic in a white midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline
Chic Mode
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
This white leather skirt paired with a full-sleeve shirt and a corset looked flawless on her
Trendy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked modish in a white tube top and flared pants from Flirtatious
Snazzy
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She exudes boho vibes in a beautiful three-piece outfit by Rahul Mishra
Boho Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked smoking hot in a white cut-out ensemble
Hotness Alert
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.