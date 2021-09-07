sepptember 07, 2021
Kriti Sanon keeps it modish with prints
Recently, Kriti showcased her love for the classic polka dot prints by donning a beautiful strapless red number from Pink Porcupines
She brought the constellation right onto her outfit by wearing a blue starry print blouse that was styled with cream-hued bottoms!
And this eccentric white ensemble featuring an organza one-sleeve top was beautifully designed with small black prints all over it
Sanon left our pulses racing in a raunchy strappy number that bore colourful abstract prints all over
To lounge around in style, Kriti had picked out a pair of pastel blue sweatpants with colourful prints and styled them with a black sports bra
Showing us how to rock the boho prints in her own modish way, the ‘Mimi’ actor wore a cape with a tiered skirt and crescent skein belt
Taking the regal route, she picked out a black Rohit Bal anarkali that stood out for its digital printed floral patterns in bright shades of red and orange
For ‘Panipat’ promo, she continued her modish streak with prints. First, she wore this rustic multi-coloured print bohemian outfit for one of her outings in Delhi
Next, she wore an animal print dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar that featured multiple layers of ruffles
And finally this gorgeous white saree with green colour paisley prints on it left us in awe of her beauty!
