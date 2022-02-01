Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 1, 2022

Kriti Sanon looks fab in a bodycon dress

Steeped In Style

Kriti showed off her bubbly yet sensuous side in a sparkly Yousef Al Jamsi dress that hugged her frame at all the right places!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She added some bling and shine to her flirty side by opting for a neon sequin number in a bodycon silhouette

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Fun & Flirty

Sanon then flaunted her slender figure in a bubblegum pink bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a mini-length hemline

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ravishing In Pink

She gave a peek of her toned legs in a thigh-high slit velvet blue dress that hugged her so flawlessly!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Right Kind Of Blues

She took the off-beat route in a mini zipper dress with front panels that enhanced her look while fitting her frame snugly

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Trendy As Always

Bringing just the right kind of drama, she upped the fashion quotient in a strapless mini dress with a bodycon fit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Raising The Temperatures

This feathery white bodycon number with a high neckline did full justice to her tall and lean figure

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Too Hot To Handle

Structured and designed to perfection, this little black sparkly dress fit her like a glove!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Bombshell

For her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she wore a body-hugging golden dress with tassels on the hemline

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Golden Girl

And this black body fit dress with a pink scarf tied around the waist was equal parts sexy and trendy

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Stunner

