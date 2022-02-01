Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 1, 2022
Kriti Sanon looks fab in a bodycon dress
Steeped In Style
Kriti showed off her bubbly yet sensuous side in a sparkly Yousef Al Jamsi dress that hugged her frame at all the right places!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She added some bling and shine to her flirty side by opting for a neon sequin number in a bodycon silhouette
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Fun & Flirty
Sanon then flaunted her slender figure in a bubblegum pink bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a mini-length hemline
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ravishing In Pink
She gave a peek of her toned legs in a thigh-high slit velvet blue dress that hugged her so flawlessly!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Right Kind Of Blues
She took the off-beat route in a mini zipper dress with front panels that enhanced her look while fitting her frame snugly
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Trendy As Always
Bringing just the right kind of drama, she upped the fashion quotient in a strapless mini dress with a bodycon fit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Raising The Temperatures
This feathery white bodycon number with a high neckline did full justice to her tall and lean figure
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Structured and designed to perfection, this little black sparkly dress fit her like a glove!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Bombshell
For her appearance on Koffee With Karan, she wore a body-hugging golden dress with tassels on the hemline
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Golden Girl
And this black body fit dress with a pink scarf tied around the waist was equal parts sexy and trendy
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Stunner
