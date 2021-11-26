kriti sanon looks fab in brown outfits
FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
DEC 01, 2021
sophisticated yet alluring
Kriti put forth a sophisticated look in a brown blazer, a matching corset top, and a high-waist leather skirt.
(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)
oozing glam
The ‘Mimi’ actress wore a brown-toned wrap dress with a statement belt and showed us how to elevate the glam game!
(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)
a vision in brown
In a corset outfit featuring a strappy sleeve top and ruched skirt, Kriti ensured her look was alluring!
(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)
chocolate sartorial dreams
Proving the brown is having a moment in her wardrobe, she donned a chocolatey-hued satin outfit from Deme.
(Image : Kriti Sanon Instagram)
beauty in brown
For a chic outdoor look, she paired her mauve top with brown wide-legged pants and looked pretty in it!
( Credits : Pinkvilla )
diva in brown drape
In an embellished golden saree with prominent brown pleats, she looked like a desi diva!
( Credits : Pinkvilla )
stylish in her own way
To ensure that her airport look was on point, she picked out a brown-toned co-ord set and paired it with a white top.
( Credits : Pinkvilla )
starry affair
She brought some jazzy vibes to the table in a starry-print one-shoulder brown dress by Masala Chai Dubai.
(Image Credits : Kunal Gupta)
pretty in casuals
For a casual OOTD, she picked out brown high-waist pants with a cropped hemline and a matching top with cut sleeves.
( Credits : Pinkvilla )
runaway fready
To ace the airport look, she donned a beige brown turtleneck, matching leather pants and a brown checkered trench coat.
( Credits : Pinkvilla )
