kriti sanon looks fab in brown outfits

FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

DEC 01, 2021

sophisticated yet alluring

Kriti put forth a sophisticated look in a brown blazer, a matching corset top, and a high-waist leather skirt.

(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)

oozing glam

The ‘Mimi’ actress wore a brown-toned wrap dress with a statement belt and showed us how to elevate the glam game!

(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)

a vision in brown

In a corset outfit featuring a strappy sleeve top and ruched skirt, Kriti ensured her look was alluring!

(Image : Sukriti Grover Instagram)

chocolate sartorial dreams

Proving the brown is having a moment in her wardrobe, she donned a chocolatey-hued satin outfit from Deme.

(Image : Kriti Sanon Instagram)

beauty in brown

For a chic outdoor look, she paired her mauve top with brown wide-legged pants and looked pretty in it!

( Credits : Pinkvilla )

diva in brown drape

In an embellished golden saree with prominent brown pleats, she looked like a desi diva!

( Credits : Pinkvilla )

stylish in her own way

To ensure that her airport look was on point, she picked out a brown-toned co-ord set and paired it with a white top.

( Credits : Pinkvilla )

starry affair

She brought some jazzy vibes to the table in a starry-print one-shoulder brown dress by Masala Chai Dubai.

(Image Credits :  Kunal Gupta)

pretty in casuals

For a casual OOTD, she picked out brown high-waist pants with a cropped hemline and a matching top with cut sleeves.

( Credits : Pinkvilla )

runaway fready

To ace the airport look, she donned a beige brown turtleneck, matching leather pants and a brown checkered trench coat.

( Credits : Pinkvilla )

