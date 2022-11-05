Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in a saree
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bachchhan Paandey actress served a phenomenal sartorial moment in a glamorous Falguni Shane Peacock saree.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Fail-safe and effortlessly stylish, her floral-print saree by Astha Narang looked every bit stunning!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She left us star-struck with her beautiful look in an ivory saree with a golden floral border.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She gave us a sartorial lesson on how to wear a ravishing backless blouse with a feather-light ivory sari that was accented with gold work.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked alluring in a pale blue drape smeared with shimmery sequin details all over.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She totally aced the head-to-toe black look in a semi-sheer black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Breezy and soothing, her floral-print saree in a pleasing shade of green stole the show!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her flowy orange drape ladened with trendy tropical prints makes for a fresh desi outfit.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Making heads turn, Kriti slayed in a hot pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked like a million bucks in a shimmering gold and brown saree replete with antique gold zari work.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.