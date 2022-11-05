Heading 3

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in a saree

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 05, 2022

FASHION

The Bachchhan Paandey actress served a phenomenal sartorial moment in a glamorous Falguni Shane Peacock saree. 

Splendid In Gold 

Fail-safe and effortlessly stylish, her floral-print saree by Astha Narang looked every bit stunning! 

Elegance Redefined

She left us star-struck with her beautiful look in an ivory saree with a golden floral border.

Ivory Magic

She gave us a sartorial lesson on how to wear a ravishing backless blouse with a feather-light ivory sari that was accented with gold work. 

Ravishing Much

She looked alluring in a pale blue drape smeared with shimmery sequin details all over. 

Soothing Shades

She totally aced the head-to-toe black look in a semi-sheer black sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra.

Black Love

Breezy and soothing, her floral-print saree in a pleasing shade of green stole the show!

Breezy Hues

Her flowy orange drape ladened with trendy tropical prints makes for a fresh desi outfit. 

Orange Spark

Making heads turn, Kriti slayed in a hot pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border.

Pretty In Pink

She looked like a million bucks in a shimmering gold and brown saree replete with antique gold zari work.

Golden Girl

