Kriti Sanon loves a co-ord set
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress exudes oomph in a green co-ord set featuring a slinky midi skirt with a thigh-high slit
Oomph Factor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For a chic formal look, she was decked up in a striking magenta pantsuit and a long coat
Chic & Formal
Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous kurtas
Janhvi-Disha: Stars’ plunging necklines
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her monochrome black and white look in a striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt is on point
Stripe It Up
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The diva made a lovely case for soothing hues in a mint green co-ord set featuring a pair of bell-bottom pants
Go Green
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord that is edgy and eccentric at the same time.
ravishing
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress also brought some chic co-ord style to the table in a black and white square-print two-piece
Check Mate
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She channelled her inner rock star in a black strapless leather corset top and matching leather pants
Punk Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She looked glamorous in a brown Polite Society blazer, matching corset top and a high-waisted mini skirt
Brown Boost
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She proved that the right kind of blues comes in a blue wrap skirt and a matching jacket over a black sports bra
Sporty Touch
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.