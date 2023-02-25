Heading 3

Kriti Sanon loves a co-ord set

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 25, 2023

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Bhediya actress exudes oomph in a green co-ord set featuring a slinky midi skirt with a thigh-high slit

Oomph Factor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

For a chic formal look, she was decked up in a striking magenta pantsuit and a long coat

Chic & Formal

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Her monochrome black and white look in a striped mini skirt and a striped crop top with a matching overshirt is on point

Stripe It Up

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The diva made a lovely case for soothing hues in a mint green co-ord set featuring a pair of bell-bottom pants

Go Green

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a Kanika Goyal Label's all-denim co-ord that is edgy and eccentric at the same time.

ravishing

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress also brought some chic co-ord style to the table in a black and white square-print two-piece

Check Mate

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She channelled her inner rock star in a black strapless leather corset top and matching leather pants 

Punk Style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She looked glamorous in a brown Polite Society blazer, matching corset top and a high-waisted mini skirt

Brown Boost

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

She proved that the right kind of blues comes in a blue wrap skirt and a matching jacket over a black sports bra

Sporty Touch

