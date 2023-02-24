Kriti Sanon loves ethnic earrings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The diva swears by a pair of red and gold jhumkas that match her sarees
Statement Jewellery
Sukriti Grover Instagram
She wears beautiful pink and golden jhumkas with her floral lehenga
Colourful Jhumkas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
These round-shaped diamond-encrusted earrings look pretty on the Mimi actress
Geometric Shapes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti wears minimal golden rings and a golden bracelet with her white and gold saree
Gold Rings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She shows off her beautiful studs embellished with rubies and diamonds
Diamond Studs
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We are fans of these little silver jhumkas with tiny white pearls
Tiny Silver Jhumkas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She wore these statement earrings with colourful stones and gold carvings to finish off her traditional look
Colorful Earrings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her tiered earrings with heavy embellishments and intricate details are perfect for wedding festivities
Embellished Earrings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti matched her silver and pink chaand balis with her pink ethnic outfit here
Matching Pieces
