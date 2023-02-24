Heading 3

Kriti Sanon loves ethnic earrings 

The diva swears by a pair of red and gold jhumkas that match her sarees

Statement Jewellery

She wears beautiful pink and golden jhumkas with her floral lehenga

Colourful Jhumkas

These round-shaped diamond-encrusted earrings look pretty on the Mimi actress

Geometric Shapes

Kriti wears minimal golden rings and a golden bracelet with her white and gold saree

Gold Rings

She shows off her beautiful studs embellished with rubies and diamonds

Diamond Studs

We are fans of these little silver jhumkas with tiny white pearls

Tiny Silver Jhumkas

She wore these statement earrings with colourful stones and gold carvings to finish off her traditional look

Colorful Earrings

Her tiered earrings with heavy embellishments and intricate details are perfect for wedding festivities

Embellished Earrings

Kriti matched her silver and pink chaand balis with her pink ethnic outfit here

Matching Pieces

