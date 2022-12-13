Heading 3

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Floral Dream

A fan of floral-print outfits, Kriti looked stunning in a mid-length Gauri and Nainika dress with prints of roses, sheer balloon sleeves, and a 3D black flower

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She transported us to a floral paradise as she stepped out in a beautiful pink saree adorned with a symphony of multi-coloured floral prints

Floral Paradise

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Continuing her momentum with floral drapes, she looked lovely in a bright orange saree that bore dainty floral prints in white

Lovely As Always

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sporting a vibrant green colour from the summer palette, Kriti is a sight to behold in this lime green number by Anita Dongre

Gleeful In Green

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon aced the desi wedding-style look in a red rose-print lehenga featuring a strappy blouse and a marsala cover-up

Wedding Style 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress looked striking in a lightweight orange saree by Monisha Jaising that had minimal floral prints all over

Tangerine Love

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

She wore a lavender pantsuit by DiyaRajvvir bore floral prints of the same hue for a photo shoot and looked strikingly beautiful in it

Powersuit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Her stunning desi look in a breezy floral saree by Arpita Mehta with a playful ruffled border is eye-catching

Desi Kudi

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The canary yellow anarkali with white and pink blooms that she wore for a movie promotion is worth bookmarking

Bright In Yellow

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her simple outdoor look in a blue floral-print midi dress is easy to recreate for a movie night

Simple OOTD

