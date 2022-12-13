Kriti Sanon loves
Floral-print outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Floral Dream
A fan of floral-print outfits, Kriti looked stunning in a mid-length Gauri and Nainika dress with prints of roses, sheer balloon sleeves, and a 3D black flower
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She transported us to a floral paradise as she stepped out in a beautiful pink saree adorned with a symphony of multi-coloured floral prints
Floral Paradise
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Continuing her momentum with floral drapes, she looked lovely in a bright orange saree that bore dainty floral prints in white
Lovely As Always
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sporting a vibrant green colour from the summer palette, Kriti is a sight to behold in this lime green number by Anita Dongre
Gleeful In Green
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon aced the desi wedding-style look in a red rose-print lehenga featuring a strappy blouse and a marsala cover-up
Wedding Style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress looked striking in a lightweight orange saree by Monisha Jaising that had minimal floral prints all over
Tangerine Love
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
She wore a lavender pantsuit by DiyaRajvvir bore floral prints of the same hue for a photo shoot and looked strikingly beautiful in it
Powersuit
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Her stunning desi look in a breezy floral saree by Arpita Mehta with a playful ruffled border is eye-catching
Desi Kudi
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The canary yellow anarkali with white and pink blooms that she wore for a movie promotion is worth bookmarking
Bright In Yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
Her simple outdoor look in a blue floral-print midi dress is easy to recreate for a movie night
Simple OOTD
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.