Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 19, 2022
Heading 3
Kriti Sanon in mini bodycon dresses
Tangerine Love
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti glammed up in a bright orange sequined dress with a bodycon silhouette and left us gasping at her bold look!
A while ago, she had dropped yet another gorgeous look this time in a baby pink mini number with ruched details all over
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Bombshell Vibes
Pink seems to be her go-to colour and a bodycon mini dress seems to be her favourite outfit. This Yousef Al Jasmi serves as proof
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Jazzy Look
The Bachchan Pandey starlet brought some glam and shine in a fluorescent green sequined dress that hugged her frame snugly
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Glam & Shine
Her slender figure is elevated in this pink Alex Perry mini number
Pink Babe
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Trendy and sultry, we cannot get enough of Kriti in this corset-inspired denim mini dress with a collared neckline
Trendy Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She took things up a notch by pairing her bodyfit black dress with a pink sash tied around the waist
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Unconventional Style
This strappy number hugged her frame at the right places and made her look hotter than ever!
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Party Ready
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ozzing major party vibes, Kriti looked stunning in this little black sequined dress
She totally nailed the casual style in a strappy denim bodycon dress with a zipper detailing
Casual Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in sunshine yellow hues