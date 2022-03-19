Fashion

MAR 19, 2022

Kriti Sanon in mini bodycon dresses

Tangerine Love

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti glammed up in a bright orange sequined dress with a bodycon silhouette and left us gasping at her bold look!

A while ago, she had dropped yet another gorgeous look this time in a baby pink mini number with ruched details all over

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Bombshell Vibes

Pink seems to be her go-to colour and a bodycon mini dress seems to be her favourite outfit. This Yousef Al Jasmi serves as proof

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Jazzy Look

The Bachchan Pandey starlet brought some glam and shine in a fluorescent green sequined dress that hugged her frame snugly

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Glam & Shine

Her slender figure is elevated in this pink Alex Perry mini number

Pink Babe

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Trendy and sultry, we cannot get enough of Kriti in this corset-inspired denim mini dress with a collared neckline

Trendy Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She took things up a notch by pairing her bodyfit black dress with a pink sash tied around the waist

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Unconventional Style

This strappy number hugged her frame at the right places and made her look hotter than ever!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Party Ready

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ozzing major party vibes, Kriti looked stunning in this little black sequined dress

She totally nailed the casual style in a strappy denim bodycon dress with a zipper detailing

Casual Style

Image: Pinkvilla

