is the QUEEN
of boho looks
Sanon
Kriti April 03, 2021
We love how she slayed in this Shivan and Narresh ensemble which bore a mix of prints and patterns
Acing the colour blocking game, Kriti sported a purple and yellow shirt-style kurta with a high-low hemline. Chunky layered necklaces completed her look
In a creamy white ensemble by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Kriti put her desi foot forward. We’re loving the gold and white combination here!
Giving her traditional saree a twist, she styled it with a kurti and gave us lessons on how to mix-and-match the right way
We are crushing hard on this colourful and printed Ridhima Bhasin number she styled with chunky statement accessories
Doing monotone dressing right, we love the contrast her statement silver jewellery added to this white blouse, pleated skirt and white shrug set
Even for an off-duty look, she brought out her inner boho girl in a fringed crochet tank top styled with distressed jeans
She made jaws drop when she stepped out in this orange strapless Sukriti and Aakriti dress and simple gold accessories
We fell hard for this mismatched boho look with a checkered shirt and simple green chiffon dress
Giving a gothic and edgy twist to her look, she styled this Rajesh Pratap Singh bandhgala over a printed dress and boots, showing us how its done!
