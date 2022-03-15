Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 15, 2022
Kriti Sanon in radiant gowns
Soft Lilac
Kriti certainly owned the red carpet in a strapless lilac gown adorned in tulle
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looked absolutely gracious in an emerald green cut-out gown decked in frills
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Emerald Green
Kriti looked pretty in a hot pink dress with a high-low hem and exaggerated sleeves
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pretty In Pink
Kriti exuded sheer beauty and grace in a see-through frilly bodycon dress that fit her like a glove
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Starry Night
Kriti aced the Indo-Western look in a strapless tangerine gown teamed with a choker
Indo-Western
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti had us weak on our knees in a halterneck hot pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit
Hot Pink
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked all things chic and classy as she posed in a bodycon colour block gown
Colour Blocking
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked as fine as wine in a sequined wine-coloured gown with a plunging neckline
Fine Like Wine
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
