Rishika Shah

MAR 15, 2022

Kriti Sanon in radiant gowns

Soft Lilac

Kriti certainly owned the red carpet in a strapless lilac gown adorned in tulle

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She looked absolutely gracious in an emerald green cut-out gown decked in frills

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Emerald Green

Kriti looked pretty in a hot pink dress with a high-low hem and exaggerated sleeves

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pretty In Pink

Kriti exuded sheer beauty and grace in a see-through frilly bodycon dress that fit her like a glove

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Starry Night

Kriti aced the Indo-Western look in a strapless tangerine gown teamed with a choker

Indo-Western

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti had us weak on our knees in a halterneck hot pink gown featuring a thigh-high slit

Hot Pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked all things chic and classy as she posed in a bodycon colour block gown

Colour Blocking

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked as fine as wine in a sequined wine-coloured gown with a plunging neckline

Fine Like Wine

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

