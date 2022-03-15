Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 15, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s best looks in co-ord sets

Snazzy As Always

Ahead of her movie release, Kriti struck a snazzy pose in a denim blue coordinated set from Puneet Kapoor Label

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

A while ago, she turned up the hotness quotient in a black leather co-ord set featuring a strapless leather corset top and matching tight leather pants

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Too Hot To Handle

Taking her love for brown to another level, she looked glamorous in a brown blazer and skirt set

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Brown Babe

Her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set was taken a notch higher with sensuous cut-out details

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Formal Look With A Twist

Moving to the less glamorous zone, she kept things easy in a coordinated green sweatsuit

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Comfort Zone

She kept things trendy yet classy in a neutral-hued outfit by Ralph Lauren featuring high-waisted cotton trousers and a shimmery strappy top with embellishments

Making Statements

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

To celebrate her birthday with the paparazzi, Kriti donned a co-ord set that featured a mini skirt and a cropped top with interesting details

Trendsetter

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her sensuous look in a molten chocolate brown satin shirt and a ruched high-waisted skirt in the same tone had us hooked!

Redefining Sensuousness

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Bachchhan Paandey starlet kept things sporty and sexy in a coordinated blue skirt and jacket set that was teamed with a black sports bra

Sporty Vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

And her black and white checks blazer and trousers set looked perfect for travel-work meeting!

Unconventional In Formals 

Image: Pinkvilla

