Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 15, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s best looks in co-ord sets
Snazzy As Always
Ahead of her movie release, Kriti struck a snazzy pose in a denim blue coordinated set from Puneet Kapoor Label
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
A while ago, she turned up the hotness quotient in a black leather co-ord set featuring a strapless leather corset top and matching tight leather pants
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Too Hot To Handle
Taking her love for brown to another level, she looked glamorous in a brown blazer and skirt set
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Brown Babe
Her formal look in an olive green skirt and blazer set was taken a notch higher with sensuous cut-out details
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Formal Look With A Twist
Moving to the less glamorous zone, she kept things easy in a coordinated green sweatsuit
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Comfort Zone
She kept things trendy yet classy in a neutral-hued outfit by Ralph Lauren featuring high-waisted cotton trousers and a shimmery strappy top with embellishments
Making Statements
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
To celebrate her birthday with the paparazzi, Kriti donned a co-ord set that featured a mini skirt and a cropped top with interesting details
Trendsetter
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her sensuous look in a molten chocolate brown satin shirt and a ruched high-waisted skirt in the same tone had us hooked!
Redefining Sensuousness
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Bachchhan Paandey starlet kept things sporty and sexy in a coordinated blue skirt and jacket set that was teamed with a black sports bra
Sporty Vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
And her black and white checks blazer and trousers set looked perfect for travel-work meeting!
Unconventional In Formals
Image: Pinkvilla
