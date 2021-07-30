Kriti Sanon’s bright July 30, 2021
& peppy wardrobe
Kriti Sanon has a wardrobe full of vibrant and modish outfits. A sequined neon wrap dress remains on the top of her list
Funky prints are also a favourite in Kriti’s closet. This tie-dye co-ord set serves as proof
Once in a while, Kriti likes to up her style quotient by bringing in some shades of shiny brown to the table. Her satin dress bears testimony
Peppy tangerine outfits seem to be a favourite in her fashion radar. Case in point, this ruched number from SEDUIRE BY MAHIMA MADAAN looks fab!
She puts her best fashion foot forward in a vibrant blue dress for some sass and drama!
And this bright pink Alex Perry dress hugs her frame at the right places!
For the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, Sanon wore a hot red feather outfit with a dramatic hem
To brighten up a gloomy day, the actress prefers to keep things bright in a yellow skirt and blazer set
Or a yellow ruffle saree with dramatic sleeve blouse remains her go-to option for desi occasions
She believes that festivities are all about bright and peppy green tones. Her Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set serves as evidence
Trust her to instantly lift a basic outfit into an eye-catching one! She does it effortlessly by adding the right amount of bright elements
