FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 03, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s chic accessories
Razzle-dazzle
Minimalistic yet striking, this dazzling embellished choker chain necklace, truly defines Kriti Sanon's style
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The actress portrays her fascination for hoop earrings by donning metallic bold adornments, which also completes her glamorous look
Metallic hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Striking a sweet and sassy look, the beauty complimented her white dress with a diamond choker necklace with pearl-like beads, matching earrings and stacked rings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Glitz and glam
She makes our hearts flutter in these cute gold-blue butterfly-shaped dangler earrings
Pretty danglers
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti packs a punch by styling her chocolate brown attire with silver neck chains, hoop earrings and finger rings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Classy spark
The ultra-modern patterned, diamond earrings makes diva look entrancing
One-of-a-kind
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The quirky structured hoops and rings look, have got a unique appeal and look uber-stylish
Unconventional pieces
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
We have already mentioned that Kriti is a fan of hoop earrings and this time she went with gold adornments and looked effortlessly chic
Gold hoops
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The diva knows how to look glamorous in even the most formal ensembles like this blazer dress accessorised with a chunky multi-layer chain necklace, rings and hoop earrings
Formal yet funky
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
These wired round silver earrings look super-chic and playful at the same time
Contemporary earrings
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
