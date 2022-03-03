FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 03, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s chic accessories

Razzle-dazzle

Minimalistic yet striking, this dazzling embellished choker chain necklace, truly defines Kriti Sanon's style

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The actress portrays her fascination for hoop earrings by donning metallic bold adornments, which also completes her glamorous look

 Metallic hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Striking a sweet and sassy look, the beauty complimented her white dress with a diamond choker necklace with pearl-like beads, matching earrings and stacked rings

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Glitz and glam

She makes our hearts flutter in these cute gold-blue butterfly-shaped dangler earrings

Pretty danglers

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti packs a punch by styling her chocolate brown attire with silver neck chains, hoop earrings and finger rings

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Classy spark

The ultra-modern patterned, diamond earrings makes diva look entrancing

One-of-a-kind

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The quirky structured hoops and rings look, have got a unique appeal and look uber-stylish

Unconventional pieces

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

We have already mentioned that Kriti is a fan of hoop earrings and this time she went with gold adornments and looked effortlessly chic

Gold hoops

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The diva knows how to look glamorous in even the most formal ensembles like this blazer dress accessorised with a chunky multi-layer chain necklace, rings and hoop earrings

Formal yet funky

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

These wired round silver earrings look super-chic and playful at the same time

Contemporary earrings

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

