JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 18, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s colourful eye makeup looks
Muave toned eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
When it comes to eye makeup, Kriti Sanon has experimented with every colour out there. Here, she wore a purplish-red tinge on her lids that ended with a small wing
She enjoys taking risks and these smokey eyes look accentuated with a pale pink hue, hands down, is one of her best looks ever
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Smokey eyes
Kriti wore orange-hued eyeshadow on her lids and tied the look with mascara-laden lashes. Needless to say, she pulled it off with aplomb
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Orange punch
The Mimi star made a splash with her gorgeous eye makeup, she added a soft tint of blue that complemented her saree
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Icy blue
Adding an extra dose of fun with her dramatic purple and blue eyeshadow and on fleek brows, she simply nailed the look!
Dual-toned eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Next, she struck a flirty and feminine look by going for pink eyeshadow teamed with winged eyeliner and groomed brows
Pretty pink
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked the colour-blocking makeup look by painting her lids with teal green eyeshadow and opted for a pink one for the lower lash line
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Colour-blocking
The Luka Chuppi actress prefers vibrant colours that truly make a statement as these emerald-toned shimmery eyeshadow paired with nude lip colour
Jewel-toned eyes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The diva exudes sweetness in soft lilac smokey eyes
Soft lilac smokey eyes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Lastly, she elevated her look with bright blue eyeshadow, defined eyes, and looked surreal
Blue eyes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
