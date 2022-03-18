BEAUTY

Kriti Sanon’s colourful eye makeup looks

Muave toned eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

When it comes to eye makeup, Kriti Sanon has experimented with every colour out there. Here, she wore a purplish-red tinge on her lids that ended with a small wing

She enjoys taking risks and these smokey eyes look accentuated with a pale pink hue, hands down, is one of her best looks ever

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Smokey eyes

Kriti wore orange-hued eyeshadow on her lids and tied the look with mascara-laden lashes. Needless to say, she pulled it off with aplomb

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Orange punch 

The Mimi star made a splash with her gorgeous eye makeup, she added a soft tint of blue that complemented her saree

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Icy blue

Adding an extra dose of fun with her dramatic purple and blue eyeshadow and on fleek brows, she simply nailed the look!

Dual-toned eyes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Next, she struck a flirty and feminine look by going for pink eyeshadow teamed with winged eyeliner and groomed brows

Pretty pink

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked the colour-blocking makeup look by painting her lids with teal green eyeshadow and opted for a pink one for the lower lash line

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Colour-blocking

The Luka Chuppi actress prefers vibrant colours that truly make a statement as these emerald-toned shimmery eyeshadow paired with nude lip colour

Jewel-toned eyes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The diva exudes sweetness in soft lilac smokey eyes

Soft lilac smokey eyes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Lastly, she elevated her look with bright blue eyeshadow, defined eyes, and looked surreal

Blue eyes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

