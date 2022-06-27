Heading 3
Kriti Sanon’s fab necklace collection
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Mastering true ethnic style one desi look at a time, Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white lehenga that was further accentuated with an uncut Kundan necklace from Ishhaara
Ethnic Details
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
She picked out a contemporary-style diamond Lariat necklace that sat perfectly well with her strappy deep-neck choli.
Love For Diamonds
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her gorgeous look in a red embellished sharara set was further elevated with a statement Polki choker necklace from Kohar by Kanika
Classic Polki Set
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
To balance out her glam look in a sexy maroon mini dress, she kept her accessories to a minimum by opting for this choker necklace encrusted with crystals
Crystal-encrusted Choker
She went all-out with her jewellery game as she picked out a stunning studded necklace with pearl detailing and a matching maang tikka to go with it.
Studded Necklace
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Trendy layered gold necklaces also remain a go-to choice of accessories in her wardrobe and this one serves proof
Layered Gold Set
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
To give an interesting update to her monochrome fit, Sanon accessorised it with a metallic silver chain necklace and matching hoops and finger rings
Metallic Chain
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress also favours gemstone jewellery which is why she picked out a beautiful
Gemstone Jewellery
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Her strapless orange dress is perfectly balanced with a statement gold choker necklace and matching bangles here
Statement Choker
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
To style her animal print dress with a V-neckline, Kriti picked out a heavily embellished necklace with gemstone drops
Embellished Necklace
