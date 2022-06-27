Heading 3

Kriti Sanon’s fab necklace collection

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Mastering true ethnic style one desi look at a time, Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white lehenga that was further accentuated with an uncut Kundan necklace from Ishhaara

Ethnic Details

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

She picked out a contemporary-style diamond Lariat necklace that sat perfectly well with her strappy deep-neck choli.

Love For Diamonds

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her gorgeous look in a red embellished sharara set was further elevated with a statement Polki choker necklace from Kohar by Kanika

Classic Polki Set

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

To balance out her glam look in a sexy maroon mini dress, she kept her accessories to a minimum by opting for this choker necklace encrusted with crystals

Crystal-encrusted Choker

She went all-out with her jewellery game as she picked out a stunning studded necklace with pearl detailing and a matching maang tikka to go with it.

Studded Necklace

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Trendy layered gold necklaces also remain a go-to choice of accessories in her wardrobe and this one serves proof

Layered Gold Set

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

To give an interesting update to her monochrome fit, Sanon accessorised it with a metallic silver chain necklace and matching hoops and finger rings

Metallic Chain

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress also favours gemstone jewellery which is why she picked out a beautiful

Gemstone Jewellery

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Her strapless orange dress is perfectly balanced with a statement gold choker necklace and matching bangles here

Statement Choker

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

To style her animal print dress with a V-neckline, Kriti picked out a heavily embellished necklace with gemstone drops

Embellished Necklace

