beauty looks
Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous March 19, 2021
Kriti rocks a bold red lip with eyeliner and brushed brows
She is make-up goals in this blue eyeshadow look
She compliments her nude lips with heavy brown eyeshadow
She goes for a no make-up look here
We love her green eyeshadow look
She opts for a pink nude lipstick and brushed eyebrows in this look
She rocks a light pink lipstick with glitter eyeshadow
She looks stunning with red lips and winged eyeliner
Kriti wears a brown nude lipstick, shimmer brown and black eyeshadow here
She looks gorgeous in heavily lined eyes and a nude lipstick
For more updates on Kriti, Bollywood, and make-up, follow Pinkvilla