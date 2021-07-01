July 01, 2021
Kriti Sanon’s Guide To Wearing Black
Recently, we saw Kriti Sanon in one of the chicest all-black looks. She had worn her high-waisted black pants with a one-shouldered bodysuit for this head-to-toe black avatar
Kriti then showed us how to look cute in a classic black mini dress and a white tank top. If you are headed out in monsoon, you can try this outfit with dark-hued sneakers
We are in awe of this ruched black slip dress that Kriti wore with a matching satin bra for that extra bit of oomph
Next, she styled her flared black pants with a black and white bralette top and showed us how to pull off an edgy look in minutes!
Coming to the glamorous looks, the ‘Heropanti’ actress made heads turn in a black beaded mini dress with a deep V-neckline. Perfect for a party!
If you are all about the drama, take cues from Kriti’s black and white sheer maxi dress by Yousef Al Jasmi. With a bright red lipstick, she added the right amount of glamour to her look
Sanon also showed us how to ace the formal skirt-suit look in an edgy way. She picked out a checkered mini skirt and teamed it with a criss-cross bralette and a black blazer
She can rock the black shade in literally any pattern and silhouette. Case in point, she wore a beautiful black embroidered crop top with a bodyfit black midi skirt
Coming to casual looks, Kriti showed us how to keep things comfy yet stylish in a pair of black jogger pants and an oversized bomber jacket Credits: Viral Bhayani
Taking the traditional route in black, first she opted for a long bandhgala dress by Rajesh Pratap Singh and styled it with sleek open side-parted hairdo
And then for the promotion of her movie, she was decked up in a beautiful Rohit Bal anarkali set that she completed with a vintage hairdo
Lastly, we have this blingy black number by Sunaina Khera that she wore at the Umang Awards. Her glittery lehenga with a black full-sleeve coat has our heart!
