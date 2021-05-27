crushing on
lehengas we're
Kriti Sanon's May 27, 2021
Our top pick is this colourful phulkari lehenga by Sukriti and Aakriti that Kriti twirled and looked radiant in!
She also looked like a Barbie princess in this baby pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra
Kriti looked pristine in an opulent emerald green lehenga by Zara Umrigar. The jewel toned ensemble flattered her light skin tone and stood out making for a glam look
For the Lokmat awards, Kriti picked out a dual-toned Shehla Khan lehenga with a sheer ruffle robe thrown over it
While white makes for a subtle colour, Kriti amped up her white lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and looked both flawless and fearless in this Manish Malhotra ensemble
Trust Kriti to pull off a lehenga in any shade! We love this royal blue Anita Dongre number she pulled off with her hair styled neatly and minimal accessories
From baby pink to hot pink, the actress seems to love the shade. She styled this Jayanti Reddy hot pink lehenga with a kurta-style peplum blouse to kick off a new trend
Giving off ice princess vibes, Kriti looked stunning in yet another Zara Umrigar number, this time in a silver tone!
Making a strong case for fusion dressing, Kriti glistened in this black shimmery lehenga by Sunaina Khera that she styled with a satin robe and emerald jewels
Keeping her look fresh, Kriti also left us speechless when she wore this Anushree Reddy number for a Diwali bash
For the trailer launch of Housefull 4, Kriti joined the rest of her cast in a shimmery blue and gold lehenga she styled with heavy jewellery!
