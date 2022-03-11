Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 11, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s love for orange outfits

Bold & Bright In Orange

Kriti Sanon raised the shimmery quotient in a bright orange sequined dress with puff sleeves from Alina Anwar Couture

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

In the days gone by, she gave us a cosy winter look in a bright orange pull-over

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Cosy Orange Outfit

She turned into a bridal muse for Hum Do Humare Do in a heavily embsllished lehenga in orange shade

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Bridal Muse

Her floral print Anita Dongre saree in orange also shows her love for the shade

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Floral Power

Her ruffle orange drape with floral prints elevated her simple yet stunning desi look

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Flowy Drape

She left us crushing hard on her promotional look featuring an orange off-shoulder frilled ensemble and a brown necklace

Orange Crush

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti turned the airport into her personal runway as she strutted in a bright orange satin outfit and a pair of white rimmed sunglasses

Runway Queen

Image: Pinkvilla

She picked out a strapless mini dress in her favourite shade and proved that orange is the new sexy!

Orange Is The New Sexy

Image: Pinkvilla

Her jazzy mini dress with ruched details in a tangerine shade adds a playful and sexy touch at the same time

Jazzy Tangerine

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

She kept her off-duty look fuss-free and casual in a muted orange short dress

Fuss-Free Summer Style

Image: Pinkvilla

