Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 11, 2022
Kriti Sanon’s love for orange outfits
Bold & Bright In Orange
Kriti Sanon raised the shimmery quotient in a bright orange sequined dress with puff sleeves from Alina Anwar Couture
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
In the days gone by, she gave us a cosy winter look in a bright orange pull-over
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Cosy Orange Outfit
She turned into a bridal muse for Hum Do Humare Do in a heavily embsllished lehenga in orange shade
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Bridal Muse
Her floral print Anita Dongre saree in orange also shows her love for the shade
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Floral Power
Her ruffle orange drape with floral prints elevated her simple yet stunning desi look
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Flowy Drape
She left us crushing hard on her promotional look featuring an orange off-shoulder frilled ensemble and a brown necklace
Orange Crush
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti turned the airport into her personal runway as she strutted in a bright orange satin outfit and a pair of white rimmed sunglasses
Runway Queen
Image: Pinkvilla
She picked out a strapless mini dress in her favourite shade and proved that orange is the new sexy!
Orange Is The New Sexy
Image: Pinkvilla
Her jazzy mini dress with ruched details in a tangerine shade adds a playful and sexy touch at the same time
Jazzy Tangerine
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
She kept her off-duty look fuss-free and casual in a muted orange short dress
Fuss-Free Summer Style
Image: Pinkvilla
