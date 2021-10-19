Kriti Sanon’s Oct 19, 2021
love for stylish bags
Whenever she’s flying in and out of the city, Kriti Sanon likes to accessorise her look with an expensive Coach crossbody bag
During her off-duty days in the city, a large tote bag remains her go-to pick
She likes to give a lavish twist to her casual look by opting for her fave Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche black tote bag
To colour block her outfit in style, she relies on a black and gold sling bag!
Kriti usually likes to round off her chic street-style look with a trendy abstract print handbag
And she will swear by a statement Fendi bag to go with her supercool and casual looks too
A tie-dye duffle bag is also her pick when it comes to keeping things trendy
This calfskin leather bag from Balmain that is supposed to be priced at INR 1.5 lakhs remains one of Sanon’s finest accessories
She prefers to round off her simple outdoor look with a signature leather sling bag and patent white sneakers
And once in a while, she opts for a floral cross-body bag to finish off her look
