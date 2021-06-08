Kriti Sanon’s Sizzling Hot Looks June 08, 2021
Just when we thought chocolate is the only brown that leaves us drooling, Kriti Sanon proves that her look in a molten chocolate brown outfit is the most tempting thing right now!
As if the temperature wasn’t already high in summer, Kriti set it soaring again as she posed in a sexy strappy number by Nirmooha. And the messy wet hairdo added extra oomph
In a body-hugging black dress and with wet-look open hair, the ‘Heropanti’ actress is surely making us forget the beach!
Showing us how to rock the bold party look, the diva picked out a colourful strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, designed by Malak El Ezzawy
We never thought that a black and white outfit can look this sexy until Kriti showed us how! She flaunted her toned frame in a black and white crop top and well-fitted black formal pants
Striking the right balance between bling and sexy, she wore an off-shoulder mini dress with sequins in a navy blue shade all over
For an award show, Kriti Sanon was decked up in a bright candy pink high low gown by Dolly J Studio that screamed drama!
And then for another award show, she donned a multi-coloured sequin dress that came with a thigh-high slit and revealed her toned legs
Showing us how to look ravishing in a casual outfit, the diva picked out a lacy neon number and paired it with a denim jacket and gladiator heels
Raising the temperature scale with yet another glamorous look, she left us floored in a black beaded mini dress that had a deep V-neckline
Finally, we have this hot pink gown by Monisha Jaising with a front cut-out bodice and a thigh high slit that Kriti styled with a sultry wet hair look
